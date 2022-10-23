By Themla Gower

The 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party has now ended. Here are the top ten public policy takeaways from this rare event.



1) COVID containment: until a stronger, domestically-produced vaccine is produced, nothing fundamentally changes

2) Economic growth targets: becoming #1 in the world is now considered not necessary nor advisable

3) Domestic growth engines: until domestic consumption rates substantially increase, state-owned companies plus the service and manufacturing sectors will have to carry the economy forward

4) USD/CNH rate: for the first time in 14 years, the 7.2 ceiling has been allowed to break - a move that will help the country’s exports maintain market share

5) Party & military ideological purity: all corrupted individuals (however defined) have to go

6) Military spending: more is better

7) Taiwan: “Ceterum autem censeo Carthaginem esse delendam.” ... "Furthermore, I consider that Carthage must be destroyed" The phrase originates from debates held in the Roman Senate prior to the Third Punic War

8) R&D: No policies to effectively counter US microchip restrictions (that are going to gut China’s AI efforts) were announced

9) Urban youth unemployment rates: this source of potential social unrest has yet to be realistically addressed

10) Plunging birth rates: this private sign of public anxiety about the future threatens to undermine everything



_____________



The author is a former investment banker and professor specializing in Chinese affairs.