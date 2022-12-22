Scott Minerd

Sadly, Guggenheim Partners announced the death of 63-year-old CIO Scott Minerd. The company said he died yesterday from a heart attack during his regular workout.

He was very active in financial media, including just last week when he was on Bloomberg TV and warned bitcoin would fall to $8000 and that something would go wrong in markets.

“There’s another shoe to drop - I can’t tell you where it is,” Minerd said last week. “The reason is this is just like any number of periods where we had easy money and a lot of speculation; the weakest players fall first. Crypto was obviously something that is crazy.”

He also forecast that the US unemployment rate would rise by 2 percentage points in the year ahead.

RIP.

It's also a reminder at this time of year that health is wealth and no one knows how much time they have left.

Guggenheim has $325 billion in assets under management.