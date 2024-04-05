Prior 0.4%.

UK Halifax house prices y/y 0.30%; previous 1.71%.

The Halifax House Price Index (HPI) is a monthly report published by the Halifax Bank of Scotland, tracking changes in the average selling price of residential properties across the UK. It provides valuable insights into the state of the housing market, serving as a key indicator for homebuyers, sellers, policymakers, and investors. By analyzing factors such as supply and demand, economic conditions, and government policies, the HPI helps stakeholders understand market trends and make informed decisions regarding property transactions.

The data printed weaker than expected, but the GBP didn't react.