The WSJ's Summer Said reports that Hamas fighters trained in Iran before the Oct 7 attacks.

The story says roughly 500 Palestinians got specialized training in Iran as recently as September.

Note that this is the same journalist who reported the day after the attacks that Iran helped to plot the attack.

This report cites 'people familiar with intelligence related to the assault'.

It's clear that Iran had involvement in the attack but officially, the US has been reluctant to draw a clear line. That may indicate that the US is trying to discourage a broader war, though it would also be a shock if these leaks came from anywhere but the US. It might indicate differing priorities in various departments.

“The information that we have does not show a direct connection to the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7 as it relates to Iran. Again, that’s something that we’ll continue to look closely at,” A Pentagon spokesman said last week.