Earlier, Hamas said that Israel's Netanyahu is placing hurdles in front of cease-fire negotiations. They called on mediators to interfere against maneuvers and crimes of Israel's Netanyahu.

Now Axios is reporting that a senior Hamas official believes that in the wake of new Israeli evacuation order in the Western neighborhoods of Gaza city, that negotiations cannot succeed in light of these moves.

Crude oil prices are still down $0.81 at $82.35. Last week they reached a high of $84.38 which was eight cents short of the April 26 swing high target at $84.46.