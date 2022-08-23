MUFG Research maintains a bullish bias on the USD into year-end.

"The strength of the US dollar was boosted further yesterday by the worsening negative energy price shock in Europe. The negative energy supply developments in Europe contributed to EUR/USD breaking back below parity and falling to a fresh year to date low overnight of 0.9913. Similarly, the pound’s performance against the US dollar remains tightly linked to the euro and saw cable fall to fresh year to date low of 1.1733," MUFG notes.

"In the current difficult circumstances, it is hard to argue against an even stronger US dollar in the coming months with a dovish Fed pivot looking less likely in the near-term as well," MUFG add.

Meanwhile, Societe Generale Research sees a scope for a pause in the USD rally in the near-term.

"US equity futures are turning back up and today could yet see an attempt at ‘Turnaround Tuesday’ – if the Treasury market has discounted enough for now. The US rates market prices 3.75% peak Fed Funds, and while that may well be pushed to 4%, that probably demands both a hawkish/resolute Fed message from Jay Powell on Friday, and perhaps a push from ISM/NFP/CPI data in the coming weeks," SocGen notes.

"Maybe, all in all, the dollar rally has run about as far as it can on the current news. That’s not to say Europe’s energy woes, China’s economic weakness and policy easing, and US jobs/inflation data can’t send it further, but be careful when reading that buying the dollar is ‘the easiest trade in FX’," SocGen adds.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here.