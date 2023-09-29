Shutdown shenanigans in the US House of Representatives look set to continue with chatter circulating (via Washington Post) Thursday evening (US time) that the radical hardline faction of the riven Republican Party is planning to remove House Speaker McCarthy in favour of one of his underlings. Majority Whip Tom Emmer the likely new puppet leader - presumably more compliant to their demands.

The move is expected to be taken early next week after the Party shuts down the US government.

---

S&P and Fitch have downgraded the US, in part citing the political instability that shows not signs of being resolved. Moody's has warned it may do the same: