Vice President Kamala Harris will call for the construction of 3 million new housing units in her first four years in office, as well as a new tax incentive for builders that construct properties for first-time home buyers

The Wall Street Journal with the report. The housing plan is part of Harris' economic plan, which she is expected to address in a speech in Raleigh, N.C., on Friday.

The Journal is gated, if you can access it, here is the link:

Vice President Harris is the Democrat nominee for the US Presidential election