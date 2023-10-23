In case you missed this headline last week: Heads up: UK labour market data today will only be a partial one

ONS is now out with an operational note stating that the release tomorrow will feature "a new series using additional data sources to produce adjusted levels and rates for employment, unemployment and inactivity for the latest two 3-monthly periods (May to July 2023 and June to August 2023)".

And that the previously used labour force survey data methodology will not be published in the report tomorrow. As such, just be wary of that when interpreting the numbers that we will see with regards to employment change and the unemployment rate especially.