This is just a bit of a heads up as the economic calendar on Thursday will be highlighted by a speech from Fed chair Powell. He will be delivering the opening remarks at the 10th annual US Treasury Market Conference. However, his remarks will be ones that are pre-recorded. And based on the agenda, is only scheduled for 5 minutes.

There will be a host of other Fed policymakers involved with the conference though, so there's that. But as for Powell, it is more than likely that we won't be getting any significant policy comments given the above backdrop.