ECB president Lagarde is scheduled to speak at 0800 GMT (for about an hour) as part of a session in the World Economic Forum in Davos. She will be participating in a discussion on "European Unity in a Disordered World?", touching on the EU's efforts in adopting a more assertive role as a global economic and geopolitical actor.

Meanwhile, BOJ governor Kuroda will be delivering opening remarks at 1100 GMT (for about 20 minutes) at the BOJ-IMES Conference. The theme this year is "New Dimensions and Frontiers in Central Banking".

Given the backdrop of both events, there might not be much policy remarks - at least not significant ones - from either central bank heads today.