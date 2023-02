Just a heads up as Lagarde herself is tweeting on the appearance, which will be on Finnish television. More on that here:

What we do @ecb affects people throughout the euro area from Faro to Nuorgam, from Galway to Thessaloniki. Your views and concerns matter in the decisions we make.



Watch from 20:00 CET on Tuesday as I answer questions from the Finnish public on Yle TV1 https://t.co/CfuOGjjxAZ pic.twitter.com/Nh3KXiusGm — Christine Lagarde (@Lagarde) February 20, 2023