Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller is giving "Welcoming Remarks" at the 2024 Summer Workshop on Money, Banking, Payments, and Finance, Washington, D.C.

He's been a key Fed governor because he’s been a “leading indicator” for changes in Fed’s policy.

He might comment on monetary policy but I'm not sure if the markets are going to react given that we already know that at least three rate cuts are coming by the end of the year.