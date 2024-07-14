Japanese markets are closed for the public holiday in Japan today, its Marine Day.

Marine Day, or "Umi no Hi," is a national holiday in Japan celebrated on the third Monday of July. It honors the ocean's importance to Japan as an island nation and recognizes maritime activities and the economic and cultural significance of the sea. The holiday also encourages people to reflect on the blessings of the ocean and to think about the environment. Many people celebrate by spending time at the beach, participating in marine-related events, and enjoying water sports.

Physical US bond trade during Asian hours is primarily in Japan. So, with the absence of Japanese markets today UST physical trade will be barely existent during the timezone here.

Japan is one of the largest holders of US Treasury securities. The high demand and substantial holdings of US Treasuries in Japan create a deep and liquid market, which attracts traders and institutions looking to buy or sell these bonds during Asian hours. Major Japanese financial institutions, including banks and insurance companies, are significant participants in the US Treasury market. Their active participation necessitates a robust trading infrastructure in Japan.

Flow liquidity will also be lessened for markets such as Forex.

Marine Day in Japan - wishing all well who are celebrating!