It's the US Independence Day holiday weekend ahead. July 4 is the official holiday and markets will be closed:

stock exchanges

bonds

FX (FX never entirely closes but it'll be super-thin, negligible, liquidity)

Monday, July 3 will see half-day trade.

Even today, June 30, is going to see desks, in effect, shutting down early as interest dries up.

Its not a holiday in Australia so I'll be in on Monday morning and during the day I'll update on Globex hours for the holiday. Justin and Adam will be in on Monday. And we'll be in as normal for Tuesday too, of course. I'm not sure what Greg will be doing but imagine it'll involve hot dogs and beer and not Forexlive :-)

If you are having a break (a break is a great idea given the thin liquidity that'll prevail) have a safe and enjoyable time!'

---

ps. Watch out for my updated guide to yen intervention that I'll be posting over the weekend!

ps. Any thoughts (in the comments please) where USD/JPY will be on Wednesday after the holiday. 146 big figure?