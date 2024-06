Markets in Hong Kong, Australia and China are closed for holidays today, Monday, 10 June 2024.

This will thin out liquidity during the Asian timezone a little.

New Zealand, Japan, Singapore all remain open.

The holidays are for Tuen Ng Festival (Dragon Boat Festival) and the King's Birthday. I'll leave you to figure out who is celebrating what (but ask me in the comments if you need clarification).

