Monday, 1 May 2023 is a public holiday in the UK and much of Europe. China will be out today also, and for much of the week.

For FX this means much thinner liquidity than normal until US markets get underway.

Just a heads up.

-

May Day is a public holiday that is celebrated on May 1st each year in many countries.

It is also known as International Workers' Day or Labour Day in some countries.

If you are having a break, enjoy!