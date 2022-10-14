Chinese President Xi Jinping is poised to win a third term at the event.

the seven members of the next Politburo Standing Committee (PSC) will also be named.

The Congress last about a week. Its mainly very much closed-door, especially for anything important.

There will, however, be a televised speech from Xi at the start of the event. This will give a broad outline of the priorities for the next five years. There are expectations China will pivot away from a nearly exclusive focus on economic development to more security-related priorities. Xi's previous speech before Congress lasted around three and a half hours.

Market implications (outside of China at least) are likely to be muted. Policies discussed in Congress will largely be followed up at more meetings to March 2023.