Chinese President Xi Jinping is poised to win a third term at the event.

  • the seven members of the next Politburo Standing Committee (PSC) will also be named.

The Congress last about a week. Its mainly very much closed-door, especially for anything important.

There will, however, be a televised speech from Xi at the start of the event. This will give a broad outline of the priorities for the next five years. There are expectations China will pivot away from a nearly exclusive focus on economic development to more security-related priorities. Xi's previous speech before Congress lasted around three and a half hours.

china flag

Market implications (outside of China at least) are likely to be muted. Policies discussed in Congress will largely be followed up at more meetings to March 2023.