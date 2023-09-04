Headlines via Reuters on further disruptions ahead:
- Australia union: serves further notice of protected industrial action at Chevron's Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG projects in Australia
- Australia union: new protected industrial action notice will escalate work bans, will have rolling 24 x 1 hour stoppages each day for 14 days from Sept 14
- Australia's offshore alliance union says lawyers have served Chevron with further notice of protected industrial action which will commence after first 7 days of PIA kicks off on 7th September
- Offshore alliance union says new protected industrial action notice will escalate work bans and the OA will have rolling 24 x 1 hour stoppages, each day for 14 days from Thursday 14th September
Wheatstone LNG Australia