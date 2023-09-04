Headlines via Reuters on further disruptions ahead:

Australia union: serves further notice of protected industrial action at Chevron's Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG projects in Australia

Australia union: new protected industrial action notice will escalate work bans, will have rolling 24 x 1 hour stoppages each day for 14 days from Sept 14

Australia's offshore alliance union says lawyers have served Chevron with further notice of protected industrial action which will commence after first 7 days of PIA kicks off on 7th September

Offshore alliance union says new protected industrial action notice will escalate work bans and the OA will have rolling 24 x 1 hour stoppages, each day for 14 days from Thursday 14th September

Wheatstone LNG Australia