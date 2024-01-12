Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is on Monday January 15.

US stock exchanges are closed (New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq Stock Market are the big 2)

Bond markets are closed, as recommended by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA)

All SIFMA holiday recommendations apply to the trading of U.S. dollar-denominated government securities, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, over-the-counter investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, municipal bonds and secondary money market trading in bankers' acceptances, commercial paper and Yankee and Euro certificates of deposit.

For futures markets, CME hours (in brief, check with the exchange for full details)

Equity Products, Interest Rate Products:

Friday, January 12th Regular Close

Sunday, January 14th 5:00pm Regular Open

Monday, January 15th 12:00pm Trading Halt 5:00pm

Trading Resumes Tuesday, January 16th Regular Hours

FX markets in the US will be extremely thinly traded.

