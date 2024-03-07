Inflation will be a hot topic of Biden's speech to the nation on Thursday evening US time.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spoke with media on Tuesday:
- “The president will make clear in the State of the Union that he will continue fighting to lower costs for families,”
- referred to the Biden administration’s new strike force that aims to battle against “corporate rip-offs.”
Biden's approval ratings have taken a hit form elevated prices, along with other issues of course.
9pm US Eastern time on Thursday is 0200 GMT on Friday, 8 March 2024.