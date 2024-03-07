Inflation will be a hot topic of Biden's speech to the nation on Thursday evening US time.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spoke with media on Tuesday:

“The president will make clear in the State of the Union that he will continue fighting to lower costs for families,”

referred to the Biden administration’s new strike force that aims to battle against “corporate rip-offs.”

Biden's approval ratings have taken a hit form elevated prices, along with other issues of course.

9pm US Eastern time on Thursday is 0200 GMT on Friday, 8 March 2024.