U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen gives keynote remarks at Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) and Brookings Institution conference on "Artificial Intelligence and Financial Stability."

scheduled for 1755 GMT / 1355 US Eastern time

While the subject matter is financial stability Yellen may very well make remarks on the economy and economic policy, perhaps in any Q&A session

A heads up.

Of course, European Central Bank President Lagarde is the centre of attention on Thursday.

The European Central Bank decision is due at 1215 GMT / 0815 US Eastern time

Largarde will hold her press conference a half hour later

Previews: