German annual headline inflation came in above 5% in November and is expected to hold thereabouts in December. The thing to watch here is whether or not we will be seeing inflation peak around the turn of the year.

That said, best be wary that a distinction must be made for a scenario where inflation peaks and settles at a high base and one where inflation falls back towards the 2% level.

The ECB is certainly hoping for the latter but if anything else, the former looks more likely.

Here's the agenda for today:

0530 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia

0800 GMT - Brandenburg

0800 GMT - Hesse

0800 GMT - Bavaria

0900 GMT - Saxony

1300 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures

Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.