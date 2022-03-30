There's no need to sugarcoat anything here. German inflation is estimated to spike much higher again in March, with annual consumer inflation expected to jump from +5.1% y/y in February to +6.3% y/y in March. The rising cost of fuel and goods amid the Russia-Ukraine war has certainly exacerbated underlying conditions and that will just heap added pressure on the ECB.

The state readings should give a sense of how accurate the estimate will be but nevertheless, it isn't going to be a comforting reading for policymakers and also for consumers surely.

Here's the agenda for today:

0430 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia

0800 GMT - Brandenburg

0800 GMT - Hesse

0800 GMT - Bavaria

0800 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg

0900 GMT - Saxony

1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures

Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.