After a slight jump last month, German inflation is anticipated to see a spike in September as government subsidies wore off at the end of August. This was something I highlighted here previously. Headline annual inflation is estimated to come in at 9.4% y/y and that will be up from the 7.9% y/y reading in August.
Be mindful that the reading could translate to a bit of a reaction in the euro (and bond yields) as the German economic outlook continues to deteriorate and that will keep the pressure on policymakers in the months ahead.
Here's the agenda for today:
0430 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia
0800 GMT - Brandenburg
0800 GMT - Hesse
0800 GMT - Bavaria
0800 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg
0900 GMT - Saxony
1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures
Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.