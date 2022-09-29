After a slight jump last month, German inflation is anticipated to see a spike in September as government subsidies wore off at the end of August. This was something I highlighted here previously. Headline annual inflation is estimated to come in at 9.4% y/y and that will be up from the 7.9% y/y reading in August.

Be mindful that the reading could translate to a bit of a reaction in the euro (and bond yields) as the German economic outlook continues to deteriorate and that will keep the pressure on policymakers in the months ahead.

Here's the agenda for today:

0430 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia

0800 GMT - Brandenburg

0800 GMT - Hesse

0800 GMT - Bavaria

0800 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg

0900 GMT - Saxony

1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures

Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.