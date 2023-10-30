Germany CPI year-on-year (%)

The expectation is for headline annual inflation in Germany to fall to 4.0% in October as as base effects continue to kick in for the most part. The monthly estimate is expected to show a 0.2% increase though but that will be of more importance once prices start to become more sticky - which might be the case in the months ahead.

But for now, the ECB can still take heart on falling price pressures - at least on paper - in order to stick with their pause narrative at the moment.

Going back to the German state readings, we already got a teaser last week from Brandenburg here. If that is any indication, we should get more softer readings today later as well.

Here's the agenda for today:

0630 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia

0900 GMT - Hesse

0900 GMT - Bavaria

0900 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg

1000 GMT - Saxony

1300 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures

Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.