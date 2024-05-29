Germany CPI year-on-year (%)

The chart above certainly looks promising but the job isn't done yet for the ECB. Core annual inflation in Germany was still seen at 3.0% in April. Although that has gradually trended lower in recent months, it is pretty much the "easy" part in getting inflation back to near 3%. The "hard" part is the final stretch is pulling prices back to the 2% mark.

And that is where we are at now.

Looking at the estimates today, headline annual inflation is estimated to tick a little higher to 2.4% in May. But look out for how the trend will shape up in the core reading for the months ahead. That will play a key role in determining the ECB's next steps after the rate cut next week.

Here's the agenda for today:

0800 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia

0800 GMT - Hesse

0800 GMT - Bavaria

0800 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg

0800 GMT - Saxony

1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures

Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.