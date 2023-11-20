Thanksgiving Day only falls on Thursday and that will see US markets closed on the day itself. Trading resumes on Friday but typically, everything and everyone will be in holiday mode all the way through until the weekend. As such, that will make for a holiday-shortened week in markets in general as well perhaps.

So, keep that in mind when trying to plan out your trading activities this week and when reading into any market moves leading up to the lighter trading period on Thursday and Friday. Just a bit of a heads up.