Of note, we'll have five of the 'Magnificent 7' reporting earnings this week. Alphabet will be the one kicking things off in the day ahead, being accompanied by smaller releases from Visa, AMD, and McDonald's. Then tomorrow, we'll get to Microsoft and Meta. And on Thursday, it will be Apple and Amazon. The latter releases will be after the close, so do take note of that.

As much as we do have other big drivers of market sentiment in play, the earnings reporting above is going to be a decisive factor as well in impacting the equities mood on the week.