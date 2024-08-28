Newsquawk shared a nice preview on Nvidia reporting Q2 earnings today after the US market close. The release will likely be around 20:20 GMT/16:20 ET.

Expectations

Q2 EPS: 0.64

Q2 Revenue: 28.48 bln

Q3 EPS: 0.70

Q3 Revenue: 31.41 bln

Market Reaction

Options market implies a 1.3% swing in the S&P 500 for the first day of trading after Nvidia published the results, and a swing of 10% in either direction for the stock itself. At Tuesday's close, Nvidia held a 6.6% weight in the S&P 500 and an 8.2% weight in the Nasdaq-100.