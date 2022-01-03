The current plan is that OPEC+ will be proceeding with a 400k bpd increase in oil output in February. And that expectation is rebuffed by an earlier report by Reuters, citing three OPEC+ sources.

As things stand, it doesn't appear that the bloc wants to shake things up too much. The omicron scare is proving to be short-lived and in case things do get worse, they seem flexible enough to at least adapt to the situation.

An OPEC+ source described the latest rebound in prices as a "great outcome" and surely that is giving them confidence that market sentiment is stable enough to digest a 'stick to the status quo' move by the bloc.