The OIS market is implying roughly 85% odds of the RBA leaving the cash rate unchanged at 3.60%, so that outlines the risks heading into today's decision.
There are plenty of mixed calls but the ones I would argue that have the most weightage are usually Australia's own 'big four'. Looking at that, ANZ and NAB are predicting a 25 bps rate hike while CBA and Westpac are predicting no change. That tells you that the estimates are quite fairly balanced on either side.
I shared some thoughts yesterday here but you can also check out the host of previews that Eamonn has put up earlier below:
