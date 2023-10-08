A heads up for thinned-out liquditity in Asia time here on Monday, 9 October 2023 with Japanese markets closed for a holiday.

Japanese banks will not be marking markets in FX today, this leaves Singapore, Hong Kong Australia and New Zealand as the active major forex centres.

Trade in cash US Treasuries will be basically non-existent.

Singapore and Hong Kong FX liquidity is substantial, but there will be a hole left with Japan out.

The USD is higher (why) in the early hours after the attacks on Isreal by Hamas which has left more than 1000 people dead and many more injured.

Rates update, indicative only:

Market liquidity is very thin, prices are liable to swing around, so take care out there.