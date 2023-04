Just a bit of a heads up as that will mean a shortened week and then a long weekend for European markets. The Easter holiday will also apply to Australia and New Zealand, so that will make for thinner market conditions until US markets open later in the day for both 7 April and 10 April.

That said, do be reminded that we have US non-farm payrolls coming up this Friday. So, that will at least make for a less quiet wind down to the holiday break over the weekend.