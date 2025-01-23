Trump won't be there himself but he will be engaging with world leaders at the forum via a video dialogue/conference. The event itself is slated for 1600 GMT but the topics that he will be discussing aren't made clear. As such, one can really expect everything and anything to potentially come up.

Even though he's not in Davos, he has been the talk of the town among the politicians there. For each country, it's all about trying to navigate the volatile and uncertain nature of their relationship with the US now.

While it's been a quieter day for markets so far, there is this to watch out for. As has been the case all through this week, Trump headlines have been dominating proceedings. And it might do so again today.