There's a rush to get out as much US economic data tomorrow as possible, ahead of the holiday break. That means a full slate on the calendar starting at 8:30 am ET with:

PCE

Initial jobless claims

Durable goods orders

Canadian November GDP

Then at 10 am ET it continues with:

UMich consumer sentiment

New home sales

Those are all potential market moves but, by far, the biggest one is the PCE report and the inflation numbers in it. The consensus on the PCE price index is +5.6% y/y from 5.0%. The core inflation measure is forecast up 4.5% y/y. This number is the Fed's preferred measure of inflation so everyone will be watching closely.

For more see the economic calendar.