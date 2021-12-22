There's a rush to get out as much US economic data tomorrow as possible, ahead of the holiday break. That means a full slate on the calendar starting at 8:30 am ET with:
- PCE
- Initial jobless claims
- Durable goods orders
- Canadian November GDP
Then at 10 am ET it continues with:
- UMich consumer sentiment
- New home sales
Those are all potential market moves but, by far, the biggest one is the PCE report and the inflation numbers in it. The consensus on the PCE price index is +5.6% y/y from 5.0%. The core inflation measure is forecast up 4.5% y/y. This number is the Fed's preferred measure of inflation so everyone will be watching closely.
