Bloomberg have a piece up: Hedge Fund Talent Schools Are Looking for the Perfect Trader

Bloomberg is gated but if you can access it its an interesting read.

The birth of these programs captures a historic change in this $4.3 trillion industry — as it moves on from the era of wildly competitive one-offs like Griffin and Cohen and tries to incubate a new generation of leaders with softer skills such as team building and listening to other people’s bright ideas. More critically, they’re also being driven by a recruitment crisis. The behemoths of the hedge fund world simply don’t have enough star traders to share around.

ML / AI skills are going to help.