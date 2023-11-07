A couple of interesting items from a Bank of America note on Tuesday regarding equity flows last week.

In brief:

Hedge fund (largest inflow since June) and institutional clients were net buyers

retail clients were net sellers for the first time since September

buying largely in ETFs, single stocks saw outflows among Bank of America client

consumer discretionary the most bought sector

I know, it would have been more helpful if this was around last week. Be wary of attaching too much weight to the info now though.