A couple of interesting items from a Bank of America note on Tuesday regarding equity flows last week.

In brief:

  • Hedge fund (largest inflow since June) and institutional clients were net buyers
  • retail clients were net sellers for the first time since September
  • buying largely in ETFs, single stocks saw outflows among Bank of America client
  • consumer discretionary the most bought sector

---

I know, it would have been more helpful if this was around last week. Be wary of attaching too much weight to the info now though.

