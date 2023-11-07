A couple of interesting items from a Bank of America note on Tuesday regarding equity flows last week.
In brief:
- Hedge fund (largest inflow since June) and institutional clients were net buyers
- retail clients were net sellers for the first time since September
- buying largely in ETFs, single stocks saw outflows among Bank of America client
- consumer discretionary the most bought sector
---
I know, it would have been more helpful if this was around last week. Be wary of attaching too much weight to the info now though.