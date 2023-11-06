Hedge funds pile into US stock rally at fastest pace in 2 years - Goldman Sachs

Hedge funds last week "aggressively" bought U.S. stocks at the fastest pace in two years, said a Goldman Sachs note, with traders jumping into a stock rally fuelled by hopes that the U.S. central bank rate pause might stick.

Global funds bought up U.S. equities in the week up to Nov. 3, in the largest five-day buying spree since December 2021, according to Goldman's prime brokerage trading desk in a note dated on Friday.