A note from S&P Global Market Intelligence says (in brief):

Hedge funds used the bank stress as an early buying opportunity, dismissing speculation that a significant crisis was at play,

boosted their exposure to financials by 5.5%, after having reduced it by 3.9% in February

Hedge funds raised their exposure to financials more than any other sector

Traditional asset managers cut their positioning in financials by 1.1% and also slashed $20.2 billion in equities stakes across other sectors

This always helps too.