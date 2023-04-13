A note from S&P Global Market Intelligence says (in brief):

  • Hedge funds used the bank stress as an early buying opportunity, dismissing speculation that a significant crisis was at play,
  • boosted their exposure to financials by 5.5%, after having reduced it by 3.9% in February
  • Hedge funds raised their exposure to financials more than any other sector
  • Traditional asset managers cut their positioning in financials by 1.1% and also slashed $20.2 billion in equities stakes across other sectors
fed brrr printing

This always helps too.