The Nasdaq struggled yesterday but bounced back today in a rebound from three days of selling. What next? The JPM desk offered up this.

The bull case:

Economic data inflects higher

Positive July seasonals;

Earnings deliver on expectations

Bond yields peak

Positioning tailwinds

The bear case:

Macro sentiment deteriorates

Tactical pullback arrives

Weaker guidance

AI theme abandonment

Exogenous shocks

Nasdaq daily

h/t @MrMBrown