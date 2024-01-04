It's a huge day for data from the US on Friday, interest centring on the nonfarm payroll numbers (8.30 am US Eastern time), followed soon after by the ISM Services PMI (10 am):

Taking a look at the range of expectations compared to the median consensus (the 'expected' in the screenshot above) for the key data points:

Headline NFP number:

100K to 200K

Unemployment rate:

3.7% to 3.9%

Average hourly earnings m/m:

0.2% to 0.3%

Average hourly earnings y/y:

3.9% to 4.0%

I'll have similar info for the ISM Services figure separately.

***

Why is knowledge of such ranges important?

Data results that fall outside of market low and high expectations tend to move markets more significantly for several reasons: