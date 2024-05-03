I posted on this during the Asian timezone for those who were awake then.

Full post is here, with much more info on why this is important.

But, if you just want the numbers, here you go.

First, the median consensus:

Taking a look at the range of expectations compared to the median consensus (the 'expected' in the screenshot above) for the key data points:

Headline NFP number:

190,000 to 303,000

Unemployment rate:

3.8% to 3.9%

Average hourly earnings m/m:

0.3% to 0.4%

Average hourly earnings y/y:

4.0% to 4.1%

***

For ISM Services the range is 50.5 to 52.5

***

Why is knowledge of such ranges important? Yeah, see that linked post above.