It's a huge day for data from the US on Thursday 11 January, with interest centring on the inflation data at 8.30 am US Eastern time:

Taking a look at the range of expectations compared to the median consensus (the 'expected' in the screenshot above) for the key data points:

December CPI Headline y/y

3.0 - 3.4%

December CPI Headline m/m

0.1 to 0.4%

December CPI excluding food and energy (the core rate of inflation) y/y

3.8 - 4.0%

December CPI excluding food and energy (the core rate of inflation) m/m

0.1 to 0.3%

And, while we are at it, for the Initial Jobless Claims

202K to 220K

Why its important is below the links, but the TL;DR is that a result falling outside the range can prompt larger market moves. Obviously with 4 inflation data points outlined above, there are multiple moving parts. My main focus will be on the m/m for both headline and core. And also on why am I awake at 12.30am?

Earlier previews:

Why is knowledge of such ranges important?

Data results that fall outside of market low and high expectations tend to move markets more significantly for several reasons: