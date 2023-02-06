The Reserve Bank of Australia is widely expected to hike its cash rate by 25bp. The latest inflation data in Australia showed higher and higher, both quarterly and monthly, and core inflation has risen above the RBA forecast. More previews can be found here:
- RBA meet February 7 - preview. Poll finds 30 of 31 analysts expect a 25bp rate hike.
- Deutsche Bank forecast 25bp rate hikes from the RBA in February, March, May and August
- CBA forecast one more 25bp RBA rate hike, terminal rate of 3.35% (there's a 'but' though)
- RBA meet on February 7 - preview - 25bp rate hike cemented in, then another in March
- RBA "Shadow Board" recommends a +25bp interest rate rise on February 7
RBA is due at 10.30pm US ET:
Economic calendar in Asia 07 February 2023
- This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.
-
- I’ve noted data for New Zealand and Australia with text as the similarity of the little flags can sometimes be confusing.