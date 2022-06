Inflation in China is not really a market focus, so far at least. Today's data will be eyed for any potential change in that current state, but unless it jumps significantly it'll remain off the radar.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.