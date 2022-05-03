Given we just had the Reserve Bank of Australia decision yesterday (the Bank finally caved to the inevitable and did their job, hiking the cash rate by 25bps) and the next meeting is not until June 7, and the next Reserve Bank of New Zealand meeting is not until 25 May, I don't see any of these data releases as likely to impact FX rates for the respective currencies too much at all upon release. Perhaps keep an eye on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Financial Stability Report though.

I've added annotations to the calendar to help differentiate between NZ and Australian data. The flags for New Zealand and Australia are hard to tell apart at the scale shown below (even if you know the difference).

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.

The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is what is the consensus median expected.