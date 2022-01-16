2350 GMT Japan Core Machinery Orders for November 2021

expected 6.1%, prior 2.9% y/y

expected 1.4%, prior 3.8% m/m

Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead

0001 GMT UK data – Rightmove house prices for

prior -0.7% m/m and 6.3% y/y

0030 GMT Australia Building Approvals for November 2021 - an update from the Australian Bureau of Statistics

At 0200 GMT a barrage of data from China:

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.

The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is what is the consensus median expected.