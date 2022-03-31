Its a packed agenda on the data front to kick off the new month, 01 April 2022.

NZ consumer confidence, 2 Australian manufacturing PMIs, the Bank of Japan Tankan report for Q1 2022, Japan's manufacturing PMI, loans for housing from Australia and then the biggie - China Caixin / Markit Manufacturing PMI.

Yesterday we had the official PMIs from China:

Today its the privately surveyed Caixin Manufacturing PMI:

Its based on data compiled from monthly replies to questionnaires sent to purchasing executives

At over 400 manufacturing firms

Caixin's PMI tends to track smaller private manufacturers more closely. while the official survey (from NBS/China Logistics) is of firms including the larger state-owned companies

