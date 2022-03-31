Its a packed agenda on the data front to kick off the new month, 01 April 2022.
NZ consumer confidence, 2 Australian manufacturing PMIs, the Bank of Japan Tankan report for Q1 2022, Japan's manufacturing PMI, loans for housing from Australia and then the biggie - China Caixin / Markit Manufacturing PMI.
Yesterday we had the official PMIs from China:
Today its the privately surveyed Caixin Manufacturing PMI:
- Its based on data compiled from monthly replies to questionnaires sent to purchasing executives
- At over 400 manufacturing firms
- Caixin's PMI tends to track smaller private manufacturers more closely. while the official survey (from NBS/China Logistics) is of firms including the larger state-owned companies
