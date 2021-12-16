As always, there is no set time for the publication of the BOJ Statement. A reasonable time window to expect it is 0230 to 0330 GMT. As for what to expect from the BOJ, no change to the main planks of policy is expected.

The Bank may dial back its COVID-19 related support a touch. This would involve scaling back emergency funding set in place in 2020 to provide extra cash to pandemic-hit Japan Inc.. These are set to expire in March next year. Another scheme to provide funds, to smaller firms, may well be extended though. Stay tuned.

Also coming up:

0000 GMT from New Zealand - ANZ business survey for December:

Activity Outlook, prior 15%

Business confidence prior -16.4